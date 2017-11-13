Melanie Horsnell
Melanie Horsnell
Melanie Horsnell Biography (Wikipedia)
Melanie Horsnell is a singer-songwriter from New South Wales, Australia. The song 'Sometimes' was featured in the Canadian TV program Flashpoint, being used in the Season 3 premiere episode titled 'Unconditional Love'. She has the distinction of being the only Australian to be featured in Flashpoint during its entire series run, the majority of artists featured on the program being from Canada or the USA.
