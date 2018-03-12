Alanis MorissetteBorn 1 June 1974
Alanis Morissette Biography (Wikipedia)
Alanis Nadine Morissette (born June 1, 1974) is a Canadian–American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and actress. Known for her emotive mezzo-soprano voice, Morissette began her career in Canada in the early 1990s with two mildly successful dance-pop albums. Afterwards, as part of a recording deal, she moved to Holmby Hills, Los Angeles and in 1995 released Jagged Little Pill, a more rock-oriented album which sold more than 33 million copies globally and is her most critically acclaimed work. Her follow-up album, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, was released in 1998.
Morissette assumed creative control and producing duties for her subsequent studio albums, including Under Rug Swept (2002), So-Called Chaos (2004), and Flavors of Entanglement (2008). Her eighth studio album and most recent to date, Havoc and Bright Lights, was released in 2012. Morissette has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and has been dubbed the "Queen of Alt-Rock Angst" by Rolling Stone.
Alanis Morissette Tracks
Sort by
Hand In My Pocket
Ironic
Thank U
Head Over Feet
Latest Alanis Morissette News
Alanis Morissette Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Shirley Manson Interview
-
The Pearl Harts' reaction to Garbage inviting them on tour
-
Butch Vig Talks Garbage
-
Sheryl Crow Acoustic Session!
-
Sheryl Crow: "There was a big debate whether it would even be on the album... I voted against it..."
-
How does Sheryl Crow write a hit single?!
-
Sheryl Crow: 'I have to educate my kids about Michael Jackson!
-
Tori Amos is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Fame
-
Paul pays tribute to Cilla
-
Sheryl Crow chats to Steve Wright