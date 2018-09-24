SwåpFormed 1995. Disbanded 2007
Swåp
1995
Swåp Biography (Wikipedia)
Swåp are an Anglo-Swedish band that produce a musical fusion of traditional nordic music and celtic music.
Swåp Tracks
Nighean nan caorach / Strayaway child
Swåp
Se Pä TV
Swåp
Perrong Plask
Swåp
Dream Waltz
Swåp
Master Crowley's, A Packet a Year, Bingsjo Reel
Swåp
Schankheden / Terry Crehan's
Swåp
Dalpilen
Swåp
Ian's Javla Jig/Ian's Javla Polska
Swåp
