Alan Oke Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Oke is a British tenor. Born in London and raised in Scotland, he studied both at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow and with Hans Hotter in Munich.
Alan Oke Tracks
Billy Budd Act II
Benjamin Britten
Billy Budd Act II
Billy Budd Act II
Orchestra
Lulu - Act III
Alban Berg
Lulu - Act III
Lulu - Act III
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Il tabarro (The cloak) - a one act opera
Giacomo Puccini
Il tabarro (The cloak) - a one act opera
Il tabarro (The cloak) - a one act opera
Peter Grimes (Now the Great Bear and Pleiades)
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes (Now the Great Bear and Pleiades)
Peter Grimes (Now the Great Bear and Pleiades)
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Peter Grimes - opera in 3 acts Op.33
Britten-Pears Orchestra, Benjamin Britten, Steuart Bedford & Alan Oke
Peter Grimes - opera in 3 acts Op.33
Peter Grimes - opera in 3 acts Op.33
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 72: John Adams – Nixon in China
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-05T04:19:19
5
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 72: John Adams – Nixon in China
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-28T04:19:19
28
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 41: Joby Talbot & Britten
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-14T04:19:19
14
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 41: Joby Talbot & Britten
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-04T04:19:19
4
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-14T04:19:19
14
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
