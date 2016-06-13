Marvin Richard James Humes (born 18 March 1985) is an English singer, disc jockey, television presenter and radio host who currently presents the Monday-Thursday late night and Friday evening show across the Capital Network. He previously hosted The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 chart show across UK commercial radio stations on a Sunday afternoon, between 2014 & 2018. He is best known as a former member of the boyband JLS, the runner-up boyband to Alexandra Burke in the fifth series of The X Factor. After a successful five years, JLS split in December 2013.

Between 2014 and 2016, Humes hosted BBC One's The Voice UK with Emma Willis and created a DJ-Producer-dance act LuvBug.