Absent Elk are a British pop rock band who formed in 2008. They have released two singles to date, and released their first album in October 2009. Their cover version of Girls Aloud's The Loving Kind posted on YouTube became a small phenomenon, and led to them being invited to support Girls Aloud on the first leg of their Out of Control Tour in spring 2009. The band's name comes from their Norwegian influence, as the band's lead vocalist, Kjetil Mørland, is from Norway, whom he represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 alongside Debrah Scarlett.