Absent ElkFormed 2008
Absent Elk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bd98565-6389-4ce1-bd92-c1cb6ca42743
Absent Elk Biography (Wikipedia)
Absent Elk are a British pop rock band who formed in 2008. They have released two singles to date, and released their first album in October 2009. Their cover version of Girls Aloud's The Loving Kind posted on YouTube became a small phenomenon, and led to them being invited to support Girls Aloud on the first leg of their Out of Control Tour in spring 2009. The band's name comes from their Norwegian influence, as the band's lead vocalist, Kjetil Mørland, is from Norway, whom he represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 alongside Debrah Scarlett.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Absent Elk Tracks
Sort by
Emily
Absent Elk
Emily
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emily
Last played on
Change My World
Absent Elk
Change My World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change My World
Last played on
Sun and Waler
Absent Elk
Sun and Waler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun and Waler
Last played on
Absent Elk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist