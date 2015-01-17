Chuck Riggs
Charles "Chuck" Riggs (born August 5, 1951, Pawtucket, Rhode Island) is an American jazz drummer.
Riggs played for many years with Scott Hamilton beginning in 1976; their association lasted well into the 1990s. He also played in the late 1970s and 1980s with Bob Wilber, the World's Greatest Jazz Band, Chris Flory, Benny Goodman, Kenny Davern and Dick Wellstood, Flip Phillips, Ruby Braff, and Jay McShann. He was a member of the Concord Jazz All-Stars (alongside Hamilton, Dave McKenna, and Gray Sargent) in the early 1990s, and worked later in the 1990s with Keith Ingham, Jon-Erik Kellso, and Ken Peplowski.
