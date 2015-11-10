Paul Quinn & The Independent Group
Paul Quinn & The Independent Group
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bd3d7fb-7ad7-48f9-bdff-6a5359c0d299
Tracks
Sort by
Superstar
Paul Quinn & The Independent Group
Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superstar
Last played on
The Damage Is Done
Paul Quinn & The Independent Group
The Damage Is Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Damage Is Done
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist