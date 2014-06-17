U.S. Bombs are an American punk rock band, formed in 1993 in Orange County, CA by Duane Peters and Kerry Martinez. For the majority of the band's career the U.S. Bombs consisted of vocalist Duane Peters, guitarist Kerry Martinez, bass guitarist Wade Walston and drummer Chip Hanna. Most of the time they have played with 2 guitarists, most recently with Jonny "Two Bags" Wickersham, however with Jonny Two Bags committed as the 2nd guitarist for Social Distortion the later appearances have only been as a 4 piece the way the band started. The U.S. Bombs play '77 style street punk heavily influenced by bands like The Clash, The Ramones, and The Sex Pistols.