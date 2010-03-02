The Mary OnettesFormed 2000
2000
The Mary Onettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mary Onettes are an indie rock/dream pop band from Jönköping, Sweden, signed to Labrador Records. To date, the band has released three full-length studio albums and four EPs.
Once I Was Pretty
Once I Was Pretty
Once I Was Pretty
