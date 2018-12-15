Robert Ian McNabb (born 3 November 1960) is an English singer-songwriter and musician. Previously the frontman of The Icicle Works, McNabb has since embarked on a solo career and performed with Ringo Starr, Neil Young/Crazy Horse, Mike Scott (of The Waterboys), and Danny Thompson of folk band Pentangle.

McNabb's first book, an autobiography entitled Merseybeast, was published in October 2008.