Ian McNabb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bd3bc22-3cae-4d34-9b5f-ed2bac7b1102
Ian McNabb Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Ian McNabb (born 3 November 1960) is an English singer-songwriter and musician. Previously the frontman of The Icicle Works, McNabb has since embarked on a solo career and performed with Ringo Starr, Neil Young/Crazy Horse, Mike Scott (of The Waterboys), and Danny Thompson of folk band Pentangle.
McNabb's first book, an autobiography entitled Merseybeast, was published in October 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian McNabb Performances & Interviews
- Ian McNabb in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030shz6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030shz6.jpg2015-08-26T15:09:00.000ZIan McNabb of the Icicle Works-fame joins Mark Radcliffe to speak about his newest record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p030shzm
Ian McNabb in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
- Ian McNabb speaks to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dlcdh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dlcdh.jpg2013-08-01T16:27:00.000ZIan McNabb catches up with Stuart Maconie and speaks about his new album Eclectic Warrior.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dlcdk
Ian McNabb speaks to Stuart Maconie
Ian McNabb Tracks
Sort by
Our Future In Space
Ian McNabb
Our Future In Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Future In Space
Last played on
I Can See Tomorrow
Ian McNabb
I Can See Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can See Tomorrow
Last played on
Aquamarine
Ian McNabb
Aquamarine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aquamarine
Last played on
Woman
Ian McNabb
Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woman
Last played on
You Must Be Prepared To Dream
Ian McNabb
You Must Be Prepared To Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Must Be Prepared To Dream
Last played on
Lazy Water
Ian McNabb
Lazy Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lazy Water
Last played on
Fire Inside My Soul
Ian McNabb
Fire Inside My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Inside My Soul
Performer
Last played on
Mystic Age
Ian McNabb
Mystic Age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mystic Age
Last played on
If Love Was Like Guitars
Ian McNabb
If Love Was Like Guitars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Love Was Like Guitars
Last played on
Mystic Age (feat. Brian Cox)
Ian McNabb
Mystic Age (feat. Brian Cox)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3wr3.jpglink
Mystic Age (feat. Brian Cox)
Last played on
(I Wish I was In) California
Ian McNabb
(I Wish I was In) California
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(I Wish I was In) California
Last played on
Little Princess
Ian McNabb
Little Princess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Princess
Last played on
How She Moves
Ian McNabb
How She Moves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How She Moves
Last played on
You Must Be Prepared To Dream
Ian McNabb
You Must Be Prepared To Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Must Be Prepared To Dream
Last played on
May You Always
Ian McNabb
May You Always
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May You Always
Last played on
Let's Go All The Way
Ian McNabb
Let's Go All The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go All The Way
Last played on
Gulf Coast Rockin'
Ian McNabb
Gulf Coast Rockin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gulf Coast Rockin'
Last played on
Hurricane Elaine
Ian McNabb
Hurricane Elaine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurricane Elaine
Last played on
Liverpool Girl
Ian McNabb
Liverpool Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liverpool Girl
Last played on
When It All Comes Down 24/06/94
Ian McNabb
When It All Comes Down 24/06/94
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When It All Comes Down 24/06/94
Last played on
Great Dreams Of Heaven
Ian McNabb
Great Dreams Of Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Dreams Of Heaven
Last played on
Trams In Amsterdam
Ian McNabb
Trams In Amsterdam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trams In Amsterdam
Last played on
I’m A Genius
Ian McNabb
I’m A Genius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I’m A Genius
Last played on
They Couldn't Hear The Music
Ian McNabb
They Couldn't Hear The Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Couldn't Hear The Music
Last played on
I Just Wanna Rock and Roll My Life Away
Ian McNabb
I Just Wanna Rock and Roll My Life Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Hero to Me
Ian McNabb
No Hero to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Hero to Me
Last played on
Music Is Love
Ian McNabb
Music Is Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Is Love
Last played on
Great Dreams Of Heaven Bbc Session 15/09/1991
Ian McNabb
Great Dreams Of Heaven Bbc Session 15/09/1991
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Children
Ian McNabb
Only Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Children
Last played on
Evengeline - Glastonbury 1994
Ian McNabb
Evengeline - Glastonbury 1994
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evengeline - Glastonbury 1994
Preparing To Fly - Glastonbury 1994
Ian McNabb
Preparing To Fly - Glastonbury 1994
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Preparing To Fly - Glastonbury 1994
Fire Inside My Soul - Glastonbury 1994
Ian McNabb
Fire Inside My Soul - Glastonbury 1994
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Inside My Soul - Glastonbury 1994
Playlists featuring Ian McNabb
Ian McNabb Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist