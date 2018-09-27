Sonia Ganassi (born 1966) is an Italian mezzo-soprano. Born in Reggio Emilia, she made her debut as Rosina in Rossini’s The Barber of Seville in Rome in 1992. She has performed in many of the world’s famous opera houses including the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the Royal Opera House in London and the Teatro alla Scala, Milan. She is best known for her work in the bel canto repertoire. Her roles in Rossini operas also include soprano parts, such as Elisabetta in Elisabetta, regina d'Inghilterra (ROF, 2004), Elena in La donna del lago (Lady of the Lake) (Rossini in Wildbad, 2006), Ermione (ROF, 2008), and Elcia in Mosè in Egitto (ROF, 2011). In 2009 she participated in a live recording of Giuseppe Verdi's Messa da Requiem conducted by Antonio Pappano (EMI Classics 6 98936 2).