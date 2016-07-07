Happy EndFormed 1969. Disbanded 31 December 1972
Happy End
1969
Happy End Biography (Wikipedia)
Happy End (Japanese: はっぴいえんど Hepburn: Happī Endo) was a Japanese folk rock band, which existed from 1969 to 1972. Composed of Haruomi Hosono, Takashi Matsumoto, Eiichi Ohtaki and Shigeru Suzuki, the band's pioneering avant-garde sound is highly revered and they are considered to be among the most influential artists in Japanese music. MTV described Happy End's music as "rock with psych smudges around the edges."
Happy End Tracks
