Les Barker
Born 30 January 1947
Les Barker
1947-01-30
Les Barker Biography
Les Barker is an English poet, who is famous for his comedic poetry and parodies of popular songs, but he has also produced some very serious thought-provoking written works.
Les Barker Tracks
Have You Got Any News Of The Iceberg?
Have You Got Any News Of The Iceberg?
Stay, Go and Fetch
Stay, Go and Fetch
Odd Socks
Odd Socks
Detritus
Detritus
The Iceberg
The Iceberg
My Bag for Life Has Just Died
The Crossword Compiler
The Crossword Compiler
The Lost Elephants Of Cenbigh (A Herd Not Seen)
Shipping Forecast
Shipping Forecast
Hunting the Cutty Wren
Hunting the Cutty Wren
The Mark of Mono
The Mark of Mono
Shih-tsu
Shih-tsu
Go, Stay, Fetch
Go, Stay, Fetch
Barclay Blue
Barclay Blue
Guide Cats For The Blind
Guide Cats For The Blind
Hwyfel/War
Hwyfel/War
I Can't Find My Camouflage Net
I Can't Find My Camouflage Net
