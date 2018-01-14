Herbert KretzmerBorn 5 October 1925
Herbert Kretzmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bcef1aa-7ea9-44b9-926d-6593965bd4cd
Herbert Kretzmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Kretzmer, OBE (born 5 October 1925) is a South African-born English journalist and lyricist. He is best known as the lyricist for the English-language musical adaptation of Les Misérables as well as for his long-time collaboration writing the English-language lyrics to the songs of French chansonnier Charles Aznavour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herbert Kretzmer Tracks
Sort by
Stars
Herbert Kretzmer
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Stars
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
At The End of The Day
Les Miserables - Original London Cast
At The End of The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The End of The Day
Performer
Last played on
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Claude‐Michel Schönberg
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rnryy.jpglink
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Last played on
At the End of the Day
Claude‐Michel Schönberg
At the End of the Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fw998.jpglink
At the End of the Day
Last played on
Bring Him Home
BBC Concert Orchestra
Bring Him Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Bring Him Home
Last played on
One Day More
Herbert Kretzmer
One Day More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Day More
Last played on
Goodness Gracious Me Title Music
Nitin Sawhney
Goodness Gracious Me Title Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2z.jpglink
Goodness Gracious Me Title Music
Last played on
Back to artist