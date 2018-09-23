Rivers & RobotsFormed 2010
Rivers & Robots
2010
Rivers & Robots Biography (Wikipedia)
Rivers & Robots is an English Christian music worship band from Salford, England. Their group formed in 2010, and have since released four independently-made studio albums.
Rivers & Robots Tracks
Call Your Name
Rivers & Robots
Call Your Name
Call Your Name
Discovery
Rivers & Robots
Discovery
Discovery
Dreams
Rivers & Robots
Dreams
Dreams
Perfect Love
Rivers & Robots
Perfect Love
Perfect Love
Saviour of the World
Rivers & Robots
Saviour of the World
Saviour of the World
Wait For You
Rivers & Robots
Wait For You
Wait For You
In The Family
Rivers & Robots
In The Family
In The Family
A Love That Carries Me
Rivers & Robots
A Love That Carries Me
A Love That Carries Me
Shepherd Of My Soul
Rivers & Robots
Shepherd Of My Soul
Shepherd Of My Soul
High Priest
Rivers & Robots
High Priest
High Priest
WE HAVE OVERCOME
Rivers & Robots
WE HAVE OVERCOME
WE HAVE OVERCOME
