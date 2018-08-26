Melchior FranckBorn 1580. Died 1 June 1639
Melchior Franck
1580
Melchior Franck Biography (Wikipedia)
Melchior Franck (c. 1579 – 1 June 1639) was a German composer of the late Renaissance and early Baroque eras. He was a hugely prolific composer of Protestant church music, especially motets, and assisted in bringing the stylistic innovations of the Venetian School north across the Alps into Germany.
Intrada (Codex Kájoni)
Anon.
Intrada (Codex Kájoni)
Intrada (Codex Kájoni)
Last played on
Burg Is Unser Gott in F Major
Vox Luminus, Bart Jacobs & Melchior Franck
Burg Is Unser Gott in F Major
Burg Is Unser Gott in F Major
Last played on
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Heinrich Schütz
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Ensemble
Last played on
Pavane and Galliard
Melchior Franck
Pavane and Galliard
Pavane and Galliard
Last played on
