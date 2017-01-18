Sammy Davis Jr.Born 8 December 1925. Died 16 May 1990
Sammy Davis Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel George Davis Jr. (December 8, 1925 – May 16, 1990) was an American singer, musician, dancer, actor, vaudevillian and comedian. He was noted for his impressions of actors, musicians, and other celebrities. At the age of three, Davis began his career in vaudeville with his father, Sammy Davis Sr. and the Will Mastin Trio, which toured nationally. After military service, Davis returned to the trio. Davis became an overnight sensation following a nightclub performance at Ciro's (in West Hollywood) after the 1951 Academy Awards. With the trio, he became a recording artist. In 1954, he lost his left eye in a car accident, and several years later, he converted to Judaism, finding commonalities between the oppression experienced by African-American and Jewish communities.
Davis's film career began as a child in 1933. In 1960, he appeared in the Rat Pack film Ocean's 11. After a starring role on Broadway in Mr Wonderful (1956), he returned to the stage in 1964's Golden Boy. In 1966 he had his own TV variety show, titled The Sammy Davis Jr. Show. Davis's career slowed in the late 1960s, but he had a hit record with "The Candy Man" in 1972 and became a star in Las Vegas, earning him the nickname "Mister Show Business".
Sammy Davis Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Talk To The Animals
Fabulous Places
Mr Bojangles
Candy Man
The Candy Man
There's Nothing Like A Dame
Rhythm Of Life
Me And My Shadow
Sweet Charity: The Rhythm of Life - 1969 Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Rhythm Of Life
Yes I Can
Night Song
Sit Down, You're Rockin' The Boat
Guys & Dolls
Rhythm Of Life
The Goin's Great
I've Gotta Be Me
Because Of You
Once In Love With Amy
That Old Black Magic
Ol' Man River
The Birth Of The Blues
Latest Sammy Davis Jr. News
Sammy Davis Jr. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Sinatra stopped all the racism in Vegas in 1964..."
-
The King's Men perform a lush close harmony version of The Christmas Song.
-
'I would hope Frank Sinatra would get through X Factor' Simon Cowell on his idol
-
Funk Family Tree: De La Soul - Ray Charles
-
100th Anniversary of Frank Sinatra
-
Bobby Darin enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Dean Martin is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Frank Sinatra is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame