Margaret Nixon McEathron (February 22, 1930 – July 24, 2016), known professionally as Marni Nixon, was an American soprano and ghost singer for featured actresses in movie musicals. She is now well known as the real singing voices of the leading actresses in films, including The King and I, West Side Story, and My Fair Lady, although this was concealed at the time from audiences.

Besides her voice work in films, Nixon's varied career included some film roles of her own, television, opera, musicals on Broadway and elsewhere throughout the United States, concerts with major symphony orchestras, and recordings.