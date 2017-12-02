Son Little
Son Little Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Earl Livingston, also known by his stage name Son Little, is an American rhythm & blues musician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Livingston is a son of a preacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
