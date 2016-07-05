Ryan LeslieBorn 25 September 1978
Anthony Ryan Leslie (born September 25, 1978), professionally known as Ryan Leslie, is an American recording artist and record producer from Washington, D.C.. Leslie has produced singles for a number of prominent artists in a variety of genres, ranging from R&B and hip hop to pop and gospel. From 2005–2006, he had his most commercial success to date with NextSelection/Bad Boy singer Cassie, when they released her debut single, "Me & U". Leslie's 2008 self-titled debut album, includes the singles "Diamond Girl", "Addiction" and "How It Was Supposed to Be".
Leslie, who is a singer, songwriter, rapper and entrepreneur, as well as a Harvard University graduate, is also the founder and CEO of SuperPhone and NextSelection Lifestyle Group. In 2011, he was nominated for a Grammy.
