Richard Barbieri (bahr-bee-AIR-ee) is an English musician and songwriter. Originally a member of new wave band Japan (and their brief 1989–1991 reincarnation as Rain Tree Crow), more recently he is known as the keyboard player in the progressive rock band Porcupine Tree, which he joined in 1993.

