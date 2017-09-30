Richard BarbieriBorn 30 November 1957
Richard Barbieri
1957-11-30
Richard Barbieri Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Barbieri (bahr-bee-AIR-ee) is an English musician and songwriter. Originally a member of new wave band Japan (and their brief 1989–1991 reincarnation as Rain Tree Crow), more recently he is known as the keyboard player in the progressive rock band Porcupine Tree, which he joined in 1993.
Cantonese Boy
The Art of Parties (live)
Nightporter (live)
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Richard Barbieri
St Paul's Church, Birmingham, UK
