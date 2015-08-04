Toasted HereticFormed 1985
Toasted Heretic
1985
Toasted Heretic Biography (Wikipedia)
Toasted Heretic was an Irish rock group who attracted a cult following in the late 1980s and 1990s. They were founded in Galway, where singer and lyricist Julian Gough was studying English and philosophy. They are best remembered for their independent singles "You Make Girls Unhappy" and "LSD (Isn’t What It Used To Be)".
They made the top ten of the Irish Singles Chart in 1992 with "Galway and Los Angeles", written by Julian Gough about a chance meeting with Sinéad O'Connor in the entrance to Raidió Teilifís Éireann's Dublin studios.
Toasted Heretic Tracks
Food For Breakfast
Toasted Heretic
Food For Breakfast
Food For Breakfast
Another Day Another Riot
Toasted Heretic
Another Day Another Riot
Another Day Another Riot
Galway And Los Angeles
Toasted Heretic
Galway And Los Angeles
Galway And Los Angeles
