Laura Jean Englert is an Australian musician from Melbourne, Victoria who performs as Laura Jean. She is known for her classically inspired folk songs, often using a range of orchestral instruments. She garnered much critical acclaim for her debut album, Our Swan Song, receiving high rotational support from community and alternative radio stations such as Triple J. She received high exposure when Snow Patrol, fans of her, asked her to sing Martha Wainwright's part in the song Set the Fire to the Third Bar during their two Australian tours in 2007. Her second album, Eden Land, was released on 1 March 2008 in Australia. In August, Laura Jean was invited by Deborah Conway to take part in the Broad Festival project, which toured major Australian cities including performing at the Sydney Opera House. With Laura Jean and Conway were Elana Stone, Liz Stringer and Dianna Corcoran – they performed their own and each other's songs.

Laura Jean's third album, A Fool Who'll, was selected as album of the week by Melbourne radio station 3RRR for the week of 29 August 2011.