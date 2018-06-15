Héroes del Silencio (translated: Heroes of Silence) (well known as Héroes or HDS) was a Spanish rock band from Zaragoza, Aragón, Spain, formed by guitarist Juan Valdivia and singer Enrique Bunbury. The lineup was completed by bassist Joaquin Cardiel and drummer Pedro Andreu. During the 1980s they experienced success around Spain and the Americas, and in various European countries including Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Yugoslavia and Portugal. They established themselves as one of the major contributors to the Rock en Español scene and are considered to be one of the all-time best bands in that genre. Their trademarks are their well-crafted lyrics, complicated arrangements and impeccable rhythm. After twelve years and numerous albums, the band broke up in 1996. When the lead singer Enrique Bunbury started a solo project, other members of the band also followed a different musical path. In 2007, as part of a 20-year anniversary celebration and 11 years after their break-up, they organized a 10-concert world tour.