Brian CulbertsonFunk/R&B/Jazz pianist, trombonist, writer & producer; founder of Napa Valley JazzGetaway. Born 12 January 1973
Brian Culbertson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bb39356-0c2d-4318-a20b-12323f05eeaa
Brian Culbertson Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Culbertson (born January 12, 1973) is an American contemporary jazz/R&B/funk musician, instrumentalist, producer and performer from Decatur, Illinois, United States. His instruments include the synthesizer, piano, trombone, drums, bass, trumpet, euphonium and percussion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Culbertson Tracks
Sort by
Deck The Halls
Brian Culbertson
Deck The Halls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deck The Halls
Last played on
Let's Take A Ride
Brian Culbertson
Let's Take A Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Take A Ride
Last played on
on My Mind
Brian Culbertson
on My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
on My Mind
Last played on
Just Another Day
Brian Culbertson
Just Another Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Another Day
Last played on
Funkin' Like My Father
Brian Culbertson
Funkin' Like My Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels we have heard on high
Brian Culbertson
Angels we have heard on high
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels we have heard on high
Last played on
Brian Culbertson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist