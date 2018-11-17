Red DragonLeroy May, Jamaican Dancehall DJ. Born 1960. Died 31 July 2015
Leroy May (18 March 1966 – 31 July 2015), better known as Red Dragon and initially as Redman, was a Jamaican deejay who was active starting in the early 1980s.
