Johannes KreidlerBorn 1980
Johannes Kreidler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bb20598-d489-47e3-97b1-b539ed04df13
Johannes Kreidler Tracks
Sort by
Living in a Box für grosses Ensemble und Sampler
BIT20 Ensemble
Living in a Box für grosses Ensemble und Sampler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5w05.jpglink
Living in a Box für grosses Ensemble und Sampler
Last played on
Johannes Kreidler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Martyn Brabbins meets Harrison Birtwistle
-
Proms Composer: Harrison Birtwistle
-
Composers' Rooms: No.11 Sir Harrison Birtwistle
-
Harrison Birtwistle: Cortege and Secret Theatre
-
Sir Harrison Birtwistle: The Moth Requiem - Preview Clip
-
The Hear and Now Fifty - Harrison Birtwistle
-
Brian Ferneyhough talks to Robert Worby
-
The Hear and Now Fifty - Brian Ferneyhough
Back to artist