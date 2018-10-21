Al Ayre EspañolFormed 1988
Al Ayre Español
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bb17259-901b-45a1-a13a-1df886e988d8
Al Ayre Español Biography (Wikipedia)
Al Ayre Español is a vocal and instrumental ensemble specialized on early music founded in 1988 by harpsichordist Eduardo López Banzo.
The name of the ensemble was inspired by the title for a guitar fugue of the Calanda, Aragón, composer Gaspar Sanz. In this fugue he indicated the musician to play with "ayre español" (in the Spanish way).
Banzo has done a great deal to restore the Spanish Baroque musical heritage and in recognition of this work, the group was awarded the Premio Nacional de Música by the Spanish Ministry of Culture. In 2004, Al Ayre Español became an orchestra, broadening out their repertory to encompass much of the European Baroque.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Ayre Español Tracks
Sort by
Llegad, llegad, creyentes, cantata
José de Nebra
Llegad, llegad, creyentes, cantata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llegad, llegad, creyentes, cantata
Last played on
Que, contrario Señor
José de Nebra
Que, contrario Señor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Que, contrario Señor
Last played on
Entre cándidos
José de Nebra
Entre cándidos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Entre cándidos
Last played on
Si ves moverse las piedras
Joseph de Torres, Al Ayre Español & Eduardo López Banzo
Si ves moverse las piedras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Si ves moverse las piedras
Composer
Last played on
Perlas, luzes
Joseph de Torres, Al Ayre Español & Eduardo López Banzo
Perlas, luzes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perlas, luzes
Composer
Last played on
Cantada al Santisimo Sacramento, 'Afectos amantes'
José de Torres y Martínez Bravo
Cantada al Santisimo Sacramento, 'Afectos amantes'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cantada al Santisimo Sacramento, 'Afectos amantes'
Last played on
Cancion franzesa
Anon.
Cancion franzesa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cancion franzesa
Last played on
A la sombre estais
Juan Bautista Comes
A la sombre estais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A la sombre estais
Last played on
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
Last played on
Al Ayre Español Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist