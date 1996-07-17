Bryan "Chas" ChandlerBorn 18 December 1938. Died 17 July 1996
Bryan "Chas" Chandler
1938-12-18
Bryan "Chas" Chandler Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryan James "Chas" Chandler (18 December 1938 – 17 July 1996) was an English musician, record producer and manager, best known as the original bassist in The Animals. He also managed the band Slade and Jimi Hendrix, about whom he was regularly interviewed until his death in 1996.
Bryan "Chas" Chandler Tracks
