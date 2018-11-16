Joshua Abrams is an American composer and multi-instrumentalist.

While living in Philadelphia in the late 1980s, Abrams was a member of Square Roots, a street music group that eventually developed into The Roots. He moved to Chicago and became active in the jazz scene there, playing as a bassist with Tortoise, Town and Country, Hamid Drake, and Matana Roberts. Abrams was the house bass player at Fred Anderson’s Velvet Lounge and for several years he played a weekly club date with Tortoise’s John Herndon and Jeff Parker. He was a member of Mike Reed's Loose Assembly and Nicole Mitchell's Black Earth Ensemble. In 2003, he played bass on Godspeed You! Black Emperor's album Yanqui U.X.O.. He has worked as a studio musician on recordings made in Chicago, such as Jandek's Chicago Wednesday; Bonnie “Prince” Billy's Beware and albums from Chicago musical artists Joan of Arc, David Grubbs, and Sam Prekop.

In the early 00’s, Abrams released his acoustic quartet album Cipher on Delmark and his solo soundscape albums on Lucky Kitchen. Abrams released beat albums using the moniker Reminder for Prefuse 73’s Eastern Developments label and Easel. In 2010, Abrams formed he's layered minimalist ensemble Natural Information Society, releasing albums on Eremite Records. He received a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists award (2018).