Shankar Ganesh
Shankar Ganesh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ba9ef09-4f0f-4499-8774-8a297097f438
Shankar Ganesh Biography (Wikipedia)
Shankar & Ganesh are an Indian music director duo who have worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies for around 50 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shankar Ganesh Tracks
Sort by
Cola Cola Coca Cola
Shankar Ganesh
Cola Cola Coca Cola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cola Cola Coca Cola
Last played on
Back to artist