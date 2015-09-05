Hartmut WelkerBorn 27 October 1941
Hartmut Welker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ba86662-85f6-4313-a68e-0897183e2892
Hartmut Welker Tracks
Sort by
Notre Dame - Opera In 2 Acts Final scene: Ihr schlafet nicht...?
Franz Schmidt
Notre Dame - Opera In 2 Acts Final scene: Ihr schlafet nicht...?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db73t.jpglink
Notre Dame - Opera In 2 Acts Final scene: Ihr schlafet nicht...?
Last played on
Back to artist