Charles William Eric Fogg (21 February 1903 – 19 December 1939) was an English composer and conductor. His early works were influenced by Igor Stravinsky, though his later pieces owe more to Granville Bantock and Richard Strauss and even William Walton. Much of his music has been lost.

