Eric FoggBorn 21 February 1903. Died 19 December 1939
Eric Fogg
Eric Fogg Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles William Eric Fogg (21 February 1903 – 19 December 1939) was an English composer and conductor. His early works were influenced by Igor Stravinsky, though his later pieces owe more to Granville Bantock and Richard Strauss and even William Walton. Much of his music has been lost.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1938: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecpzp6
Queen's Hall
1938-08-22T03:57:43
22
Aug
1938
Proms 1938: Prom 14
Queen's Hall
Proms 1936: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6hfhn
Queen's Hall
1936-08-18T03:57:43
18
Aug
1936
Proms 1936: Prom 09
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb838g
Queen's Hall
1935-08-17T03:57:43
17
Aug
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 07
Queen's Hall
Proms 1931: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg3nc8
Queen's Hall
1931-08-20T03:57:43
20
Aug
1931
Proms 1931: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
Proms 1930: Northern Proms 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6p5v
Free Trade Hall
1930-05-31T03:57:43
31
May
1930
Proms 1930: Northern Proms 06
Free Trade Hall
