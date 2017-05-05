Rahim AlHajBorn 1968
Rahim AlHaj
1968
Biography
Rahim AlHaj (Arabic: رحيم الحاج, born c. 1968) is an Iraqi American oud musician and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Eastern Love - Sinan
Rahim AlHaj
Eastern Love - Sinan
Eastern Love - Sinan
