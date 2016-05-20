Rodney Earl ClarkeBorn 1978
Rodney Earl Clarke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqz5w.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ba5233d-c1d4-4937-9211-70de366955b5
Rodney Earl Clarke Biography
Rodney Earl Clarke (born 1978) is a British bass-baritone, soloist and Ex member of the newest Classical Crossover group Vox Fortura
Rodney Earl Clarke Tracks
Incurably Romantic
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, GARY WILLIAMS, Hannah Waddingham, MICHAEL BALL & Rodney Earl Clarke
Incurably Romantic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkb30.jpglink
Incurably Romantic
TRIPLETS
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, GARY WILLIAMS, Hannah Waddingham & Rodney Earl Clarke
TRIPLETS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkb30.jpglink
TRIPLETS
PURE IMAGINATION
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon & Rodney Earl Clarke
PURE IMAGINATION
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
PURE IMAGINATION
Performer
THE PLEASURE OF YOUR COMPANY
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, GARY WILLIAMS & Rodney Earl Clarke
THE PLEASURE OF YOUR COMPANY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
THE PLEASURE OF YOUR COMPANY
Performer
OL' MAN RIVER
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon & Rodney Earl Clarke
OL' MAN RIVER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
OL' MAN RIVER
Performer
A Fine Romance
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, Hannah Waddingham & Rodney Earl Clarke
A Fine Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkb30.jpglink
A Fine Romance
The Very Thought Of You
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon & Rodney Earl Clarke
The Very Thought Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
The Very Thought Of You
Performer
Some Enchanted Evening
Rodney Earl Clarke
Some Enchanted Evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
Some Enchanted Evening
Deh! vieni alla finestra
Rodney Earl Clarke
Deh! vieni alla finestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
Deh! vieni alla finestra
Lonely Town
Rodney Earl Clarke
Lonely Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
Lonely Town
Toreador's Song
Rodney Earl Clarke
Toreador's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz5w.jpglink
Toreador's Song
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 52: Beyond the Score®: Dvořák's New World Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
23 Aug 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6c3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-23T03:48:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynpl.jpg
23
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 52: Beyond the Score®: Dvořák’s New World Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: David Jacobs Tribute
Hackney Empire
18 May 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4gwh
Hackney Empire
2016-05-18T03:48:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48p6.jpg
18
May
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: David Jacobs Tribute
Hackney Empire
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2jfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-27T03:48:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xxdcn.jpg
27
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezm5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-28T03:48:29
28
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e55whn
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-16T03:48:29
16
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
