Greenbank is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, although originally from near St. Andrews and has been composing music on his computer for over 7 years. His music is all fairly poppy-electronic in style with a lot of electro/80s influence coming through lately. His main influences are modern electronica stuff of various styles, 80's pop, classic electro, 80's film soundtracks, jungle and anything with synths and proper rocking-out-on-the-drum-machine drums!