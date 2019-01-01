Liquid LiquidFormed 1980. Disbanded 1983
Liquid Liquid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swg7x.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ba3563c-a27e-4bce-9e3e-5d6b4f1cde6d
Liquid Liquid Biography (Wikipedia)
Liquid Liquid is an American no wave and dance-punk group, originally active from 1980 to 1983. They are best known for their track "Cavern," which was covered by the Sugar Hill Records house band as the backing track for Melle Mel's old school rap classic "White Lines (Don't Do It)." The group released a series of extended plays, including the acclaimed 1983 12" EP Optimo. In 2008, the band reformed, playing in various venues around the globe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liquid Liquid Tracks
Sort by
Cavern
Liquid Liquid
Cavern
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg7x.jpglink
Cavern
Last played on
Optimo
Liquid Liquid
Optimo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg7x.jpglink
Optimo
Last played on
Optimo (Optimo Remix)
Liquid Liquid
Optimo (Optimo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg7x.jpglink
Optimo (Optimo Remix)
Last played on
Bellhead
Liquid Liquid
Bellhead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg7x.jpglink
Bellhead
Last played on
Push
Liquid Liquid
Push
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg7x.jpglink
Push
Last played on
Lock Groove
Liquid Liquid
Lock Groove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg7x.jpglink
Lock Groove
Last played on
Playlists featuring Liquid Liquid
Liquid Liquid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist