Liquid Liquid is an American no wave and dance-punk group, originally active from 1980 to 1983. They are best known for their track "Cavern," which was covered by the Sugar Hill Records house band as the backing track for Melle Mel's old school rap classic "White Lines (Don't Do It)." The group released a series of extended plays, including the acclaimed 1983 12" EP Optimo. In 2008, the band reformed, playing in various venues around the globe.