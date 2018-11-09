Total Control is an Australian post-punk band that formed in Melbourne, Australia in 2008. The band's line-up includes Mikey Young (guitar, keyboards), Dan Stewart (vocals), Al Montfort (guitar), Zephyr Pavey (bass), and James Vinciguerra (drums). After a series of singles, the band's debut album, Henge Beat, was released in August 2011. Their second album, Typical System, was released in June 2014.