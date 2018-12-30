Erma FranklinBorn 13 March 1939. Died 7 September 2002
Erma Franklin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmrm.jpg
1939-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ba12614-fcce-462b-8784-8dd1a92fbf2b
Erma Franklin Biography (Wikipedia)
Erma Vernice Franklin (March 13, 1938 – September 7, 2002) was an American gospel and Soul singer. Franklin was the elder sister of American singer/musician Aretha Franklin. Franklin's best known recording was the original version of "Piece of My Heart", written and produced by Bert Berns, and recorded in 1967, for which she was nominated for a Grammy Award. A cover version of the same song was recorded the following year by Big Brother and the Holding Company, with the lead vocal by Janis Joplin.
Erma Franklin Performances & Interviews
The Funk Family Tree: Melba Moore
The branch begins with Melba Moore and ends up with Erma Franklin... who next?
The Funk Family Tree: Melba Moore
Erma Franklin Tracks
(Take A Little) Piece Of My Heart
Erma Franklin
(Take A Little) Piece Of My Heart
Light My Fire
Erma Franklin
Light My Fire
Light My Fire
Abracadabra
Erma Franklin
Abracadabra
Abracadabra
It's Over
Erma Franklin
It's Over
It's Over
