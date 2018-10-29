CleopatraUK girl group. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2009
Cleopatra are an R&B/pop girl group from the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cleopatra's Theme
Money Time (NY Strip's Piano Mix)
Money Time (Option4 Remix) (feat. Cleopatra & Antony)
Sammy Bananas
Featured Artist
Life Ain't Easy
Cleopatra
