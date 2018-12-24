Štátna filharmónia KošiceSlovak State Philharmonic, Košice. Formed 1968
Štátna filharmónia Košice
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b9ee0a5-f045-4939-a4da-da3ed6380234
Symphony no.3: Dreaming
Joachim Raff
Symphony no.3: By Day (1st movement)
Joachim Raff
Symphony no.3: Dance of the Dryads
Joachim Raff
Symphony No 10 in F minor, Op 213, 'In Autumn' (2nd mvt)
Joachim Raff
Last played on
Overture: The Butterfly's Ball
Frederic Cowen, Štátna filharmónia Košice & Adrian Leaper
Composer
Last played on
Tausendapperment-Walzer, Op 61
Johann Strauss II
Last played on
Light Cavalry Overture
Štátna filharmónia Košice
Last played on
Flattergeister Walzer Op.62
Štátna filharmónia Košice
Last played on
PARISER QUADRILLE Op 209
Štátna filharmónia Košice
Last played on
Frauenherz (Woman's Heart)
Štátna filharmónia Košice
Last played on
Frauenherz
Štátna filharmónia Košice
Last played on
