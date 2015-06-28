Natalie GelmanBorn 17 July 1985
Natalie Gelman
1985-07-17
Natalie Gelman Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie Gelman (born July 17, 1985) is an American singer and songwriter. Gelman is mainly known for her strong vocals, and has released two albums.
Natalie Gelman Tracks
Long Stemmed Roses
Natalie Gelman
Long Stemmed Roses
Long Stemmed Roses
