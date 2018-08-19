D. KayBorn 1979
D. Kay
1979
D. Kay Biography (Wikipedia)
D.Kay aka David Kulenkampff (born 1979, Vienna, Austria) is a drum and bass producer.
In 2001 D.Kay came together with Rawfull to form Ill.Skillz, having met him while promoting club nights in Vienna. Tracks from D.Kay were released on Soul:R, Bingo, Hospital and Renegade Hardware, and he has worked with Kasra, Marcus Intalex and Black Sun Empire. In 2003 the track "Barcelona" (D.Kay & Epsilon featuring Stamina MC) reached #14 in the UK Singles Chart.
Kulenkampff is a grandchild of the entertainer, Hans-Joachim Kulenkampff.[citation needed]
