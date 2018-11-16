Roland PöntinenBorn 4 May 1963
Roland Pöntinen Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Peter Pöntinen (born 4 May[citation needed] 1963 in Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish pianist and composer.
He is the son of a Finnish-speaking father, a native of the Russian district of Ingria (near Leningrad) who emigrated from the Soviet Union to Sweden in 1945.[citation needed] He studied at the Adolf Fredrik's Music School and the Royal Swedish Academy of Music in Stockholm with Gunnar Hallhagen, then with Menahem Pressler, György Sebok and Elisabeth Leonskaya at Indiana University at Bloomington, Indiana, United States.
He made his debut in 1981 with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and has since then performed with major orchestras in Europe, USA, Korea, South-America, Australia and New Zealand. He has worked with conductors Myung-Whun Chung, Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, Neeme Järvi, Paavo Järvi, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Leif Segerstam, Evgeny Svetlanov, Franz Welser-Möst and David Zinman amongst others. He has performed with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as well as appearances in London Proms where he has played both the Grieg Piano Concerto and the György Ligeti Piano Concerto.
Sonatine for trumpet and piano
Six Songs from Polish Songs, Op 74
Fantasy in B minor, Op 11 No 1
Clarinet Sonata
Fantaisie, Op 79
Trio in A Minor for Clarinet, Piano and Cello, Op.114
Cantabile and Presto
Piano Quintet in E-Flat Major, Op. 44: II. In modo d'una marcia. Un poco largame
Fantasy Pieces, Op.73
Solo de concours
Sonata for Two Pianos (1953)
Romance oubliée
Trio in B flat major Op 11 for clarinet, cello and piano
Prelude in D flat major, Op 28 No 15, 'Raindrop'
Prelude in B major, Op.16 No.1
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op.114
Suite italienne for cello and piano [arr. from 'Pulcinella' in collab. with Piatigorsky]
Sonata no. 2 in G minor Op.117 for cello and piano
Sonata for Violin and Piano (1943)
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
Première rhapsodie for clarinet and piano
Variations on "Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman"
Rondo for Lifey
Blue Bells Of Scotland
The Flight of the Bumblebee
The Mountain king [Bergakungen] - ballet-pantomime Op.37: Shepherd girl's dance
Shepherd-Girl's Dance (The Mountain King)
Mazurka No.25 in B minor (Op.33 No.4)
Mercury Dream
Proms 1993: Prom 57
Proms 1989: Prom 35
