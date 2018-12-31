Farley Keith (born Farley Keith Williams, January 25, 1962, Chicago, Illinois), better known as Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, is a DJ and record producer of Chicago house music. Farley is notable for producing a number of tracks in the mid and late 1980s, including the early Acid house classic "U Ain't Really Acieed". He has recorded, produced and performed under the aliases Farley Keith, Rude Boy Farley Keith, and Farley Funkin' Keith.