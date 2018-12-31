Farley Jackmaster FunkBorn 25 January 1962
Farley Jackmaster Funk
1962-01-25
Farley Jackmaster Funk Biography (Wikipedia)
Farley Keith (born Farley Keith Williams, January 25, 1962, Chicago, Illinois), better known as Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, is a DJ and record producer of Chicago house music. Farley is notable for producing a number of tracks in the mid and late 1980s, including the early Acid house classic "U Ain't Really Acieed". He has recorded, produced and performed under the aliases Farley Keith, Rude Boy Farley Keith, and Farley Funkin' Keith.
Farley Jackmaster Funk Tracks
Love Can't Turn Around
Love Can't Turn Around (feat. Darryl Pandy)
Jack My Body
Love Can't Turn Around (Club Mix)
The Acid Life
I Need A Friend
Love Can't Turn Around (Boys Noize Edit)
I Can't Turn Around
Jackin' the Trax
