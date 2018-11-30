Princess NokiaBorn 14 June 1992
Princess Nokia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05n8jg2.jpg
1992-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b93ee9e-e39d-4036-9527-551b2236f5af
Princess Nokia Biography (Wikipedia)
Destiny Nicole Frasqueri, (born June 14, 1992), better known by her stage name Princess Nokia, is an American rapper of Puerto Rican descent. She is a strong supporter of intersectional feminism, founding the Smart Girl Club with Milah Libin. She is signed to Rough Trade Records.
Princess Nokia Tracks
LMK_WHAT'S REALLY GOOD REMIX (feat. Princess Nokia, CupcakKe, Junglepussy & Ms. Boogie)
Kelela
ABCs Of New York
Princess Nokia
Saggy Denim
Princess Nokia
Tomboy
Princess Nokia
Look Up Kid
Princess Nokia
Wish You Would (feat. Princess Nokia)
Mykki Blanco
Brujas
Princess Nokia
For The Night
Princess Nokia
Tomboy (CRAY Remix)
Princess Nokia
Tomboy (Kid Cala Remix)
Princess Nokia
Saggy Denim (feat. Wiki)
Princess Nokia
Chinese Slippers
Princess Nokia
