Prolapse were a musical group formed in Leicester, England, UK originally active from c.1992 to c.2000. The group's sound was a mixture of punk rock, krautrock and shoegazing styles.

The group's line-up comprised: "Scottish" Mick Derrick (vocals), Linda Steelyard (vocals), David Jeffreys (guitar), Patrick Marsden (guitar), "Geordie" Mick Harrison (bass), Tim Pattison (drums), Donald Ross Skinner (keyboards).

Prolapse formed in the summer of 1991 under a table at Leicester Polytechnic's Friday night disco, "With the aim of being the most depressing band ever", earned a cult following for their live set, particularly for the tension within songs such as "Tina This Is Matthew Stone", which were not so much sung as acted to a musical accompaniment. In 1993 they released two EPs on Cherry Red Records, "Crate" and "Pull Thru Barker", followed in 1994 by the single "Doorstop Rhythmic Bloc" and album Pointless Walks to Dismal Places, which won critical acclaim. After leaving Cherry Red records, they then went on to release a variety of singles and EPs on a bewildering number of different labels.