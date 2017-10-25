Felix SalmondCellist. Born 19 November 1888. Died 20 February 1952
Felix Salmond
1888-11-19
Felix Salmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Adrian Norman Salmond (19 November 1888 – 20 February 1952) was an English cellist and cello teacher who achieved success in the UK and the US.
Felix Salmond Tracks
Piano Trio in B flat: III. Scherzo: Allegro
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio in B flat: III. Scherzo: Allegro
Piano Trio in B flat: III. Scherzo: Allegro
Past BBC Events
Proms 1930: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
1930-09-13T04:26:12
13
Sep
1930
Proms 1930: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 41
Queen's Hall
1919-10-02T04:26:12
2
Oct
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 41
Queen's Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
1919-09-18T04:26:12
18
Sep
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
Proms 1914: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
1914-09-23T04:26:12
23
Sep
1914
Proms 1914: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
