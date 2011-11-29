Tom Morello: The NightwatchmanBorn 30 May 1964
Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman
1964-05-30
The Nightwatchman is the solo project of American musician Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Street Sweeper Social Club and former Audioslave). Morello began performing as the Nightwatchman in 2003 as an outlet for his political views while he was playing apolitical music with Audioslave.
World Wide Rebel Song (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman
World Wide Rebel Song (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Save The Hammer For The Man (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman
Save The Hammer For The Man (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Whatever It Takes
Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman
Whatever It Takes
The One Man Revolution
Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman
The One Man Revolution
The One Man Revolution
